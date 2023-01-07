USC offers Michigan transfer Julius Welschof

Michigan defensive end Julius Welschof is in the transfer portal. Welschof was a 2018 prospect who signed with the Wolverines out of Germany. He played sparingly, but is a 6-foot-6 edge player now in the portal.

Welschof is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 14 games for Michigan this season and could add depth to Shuan Nua’s defensive line. Keep in mind that Nua was Michigan’s defensive line coach a few years ago before he came to USC. There’s a natural connection between the prospect and Nua himself.

USC is the third offer for Welschof along with Charlotte and UMass. Welschof leaves the Wolverines with limited starting experience, but he did make 34 game appearances, 23 total tackles and half a tackle for a loss, which was half a sack. Most of his time came on special teams.

The 6-foot-7, 266-pound Welschof was a four-star prospect in the 2018 class via the 247Sports rankings, the No. 17 strong-side defensive end and the No. 1 prospect internationally.

Welschof is from Germany. Harbaugh has done the best job in college football internationally; working the international market for prospects is something Lincoln Riley and his staff are trying to do as well.

Michigan football's Julius Welschof, Taylor Upshaw enter NCAA transfer portal https://t.co/MXoKhBUsQ9 — Freep Sports (@freepsports) January 4, 2023

After a call with @CoachNua I’m honored to receive an offer from @uscfb Thanks @BCollierPPI and @PPIRecruits for all of the support pic.twitter.com/xyqJFMZ2gK — juliuswelschof (@JuliusWelschof) January 6, 2023

