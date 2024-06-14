USC offers massive offensive line prospect

Elijah Vaikona, a 2025 offensive tackle at Rancho Santa Margarita’s (California) Santa Margarita Catholic, has been offered by USC football. The Trojans are attempting to take a big step forward in their offensive line recruiting, and this is one way to send a message.

Vaikona announced the offer on social media Thursday morning.

Vaikona is rated as the No. 118 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and the 136th-best player in the state of California regardless of position.

The Orange County native also holds offers from Washington, UCLA, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Arkansas, San Diego State, Utah and many more. USC obviously needs more depth on its offensive line, a point which requires no elaboration, but the notable part of this recruitment and this prospect is that USC will not have to bulk up this particular lineman in a strength and training program. At 6-8 and 355 pounds, Vaikona would come to USC with the heft and size the Trojans are looking for. Developing agility to go along with the size and length would be the priority if the Trojans can bring him inside the walls of the school.

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Southern California! Thank you @Coach_Henson and @LincolnRiley! #AG2G pic.twitter.com/fJv5rBKShF — Elijah (@elijah_vaikona) June 14, 2024

https://🏈www.hudl.com/video/3/16254414/650f7133e985810a0c8a8660

