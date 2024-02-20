USC offers Louisiana native and 2026 defensive back Aiden Hall

The USC Trojans have offered a scholarship to class of 2026 defensive back recruit Aiden Hall. Hall plays high school football for Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. Hall is from the class of 2026 as a sophomore-to-be in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back primarily plays cornerback but also is a hybrid who can play free safety if called upon.

Hall has offers from LSU, who is the favorite to land the top cornerback, plus Georgia, Miami, Texas, Florida, Florida State, Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss and Duke.

You can see that SEC and ACC schools are primarily involved in the recruitment of Hall. The main school outside of the SEC and ACC footprints which is also interested in Hall is Oregon. USC and Oregon both want to make more of an impression and land their share of successes in the South and in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. That doesn’t mean they will regularly win, but they obviously have to try. “You can’t win if you don’t play,” after all.

