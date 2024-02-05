USC offers Iowa-based four-star offensive tackle

USC is moving into the Big Ten. Going into Big Ten states and landing Big Ten players is part of the Trojans’ ideal scenario. One player USC has its eye on is Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive tackle Nick Brooks. The four-star 2025 prospect has received an offer from USC.

The former Iowa Hawkeye commit backed off his pledge with Iowa in September. Now his recruitment is wide open.

Brooks’ list of other offers is increasing. It includes Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Baylor, Texas Tech, North Carolina, Wisconsin Georgia, LSU, Iowa State, Nebraska and Tennessee, among others.

On3 industry ranking shows him as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Iowa for the 2025 cycle and the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country.

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound Brooks is someone USC will go after heavily this upcoming spring. USC lacks depth at the position; it’s the biggest group need by far for the Trojans on offense. This is the kind of prospect USC needs to land for every possible and imaginable reason.

