USC offers Georgia native and 2025 linebacker Jaedon Harmon

There is a lot of demand for Class of 2025 linebacker Jaedon Harmon. Florida State has extended a scholarship offer to Harmon. The 6-1 and 205-pound rising senior is getting offers from many schools. He announced he received an offer from the USC Trojans this past week.

The Rome (Georgia) linebacker also has offers from a list of schools that includes Georgia Tech, Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee.

Harmon ranks as the No. 150 prospect, 19th-best linebacker and the No. 20 player in the state of Georgia in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

As a junior this past season he totaled 80 tackles including eight TFLs and five sacks. He also had an interception and three passes broken up. Guys who can make plays all over the field and can affect a game in different ways are the kinds of players USC needs to bring in for co-defensive coordinators D’Anton Lynn and Eric Henderson, not to mention linebacker coach Matt Entz. USC needs to accumulate depth on the defensive side of the ball and become stronger and tougher in the Big Ten.

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/16526910/64fe47b00c54fe0abc5aaa9d

