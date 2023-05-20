USC offers Georgia-based four-star running back Justin Baker

The USC Trojans have extended a scholarship offer to another Buford High School (Georgia) standout, running back recruit Justin Baker, a member of the Class of 2025.

Other Buford offers by USC include defensive end Eddrick Houston, athlete K.J. Bolden, athlete King Joesph Edwards, running back Justice Haynes, and defensive back Jayden Neal.

Baker is a sophomore but already holds 26 offers after picking up recent offers from Alabama, USC, Colorado and Tennessee.

The Buford sophomore has good strength and has experience playing as a defensive back. Baker shares the Buford backfield with five-star running back recruit Justice Haynes , who is committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Having Justice at Buford was no doubt a great learning opportunity for me,” said Baker. “He was a real big brother to me. We had each others backs on the field. Going to battle with him in the toughest classification in Georgia has taught me so much. Hard work is the standard at Buford and this year, we have some unfinished business.”

The 5-9, 200-pound Baker totaled 373 yards and three touchdowns last year for Buford.

