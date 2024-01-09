USC offers four-star tight end and 2025 Oregon commit

USC has offered four-star tight end DaSaahn Brame from the 2025 class.

The Derby, Kansas, native stands at 6-6 and 235 pounds. He originally picked from a group of schools which included Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, Kansas State and Texas A&M, but he ultimately picked the Oregon Ducks.

Brame is listed as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports index and currently checks in as the nation’s 96th-ranked prospect. He is also listed as the seventh-ranked tight end in the country and the third-ranked player in the state of Kansas.

This past season Brame had 42 catches for 942 yards and 13 scores.

Kansas State still has tons of pull along with Oregon and USC because Brame’s father, Da’Von Brame, played for Bill Snyder as a linebacker in 1999 and 2000 while his mother, Nicky Ramage-Brame, played basketball at K-State from 1996-2000.

Oregon has outperformed USC in recruiting. Any potential instance of USC flipping an Oregon commit will draw attention from USC fans and other observers of the football recruiting scene in the West.

Blessed to have received an offer from the university of Southern California!@CoachZachHanson pic.twitter.com/MwhbQBCZam — DaSaahn Brame (@dasaahn) January 8, 2024

