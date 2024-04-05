USC offers four-star receiver and recent Ohio State decommit Jayvan Boggs

Four-star Florida-based wide receiver Jayvan Boggs decommitted from Ohio State last week. Now the Class of 2025 prospect has picked up an offer from the USC Trojans’ staff.

Jayvan Boggs is a 6-foot, 188-pound receiver out of Cocoa, Florida. He is rated as the No. 24 wide receiver, the No. 27 player in the state, and the No. 189 recruit overall in his class, per the 247Sports composite. The Cocoa High School star currently holds over 20 offers including offers from Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Florida.

Boggs’ junior season earned him Mr. Football honors in the state of Florida in 2023. His 93 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns are single-season school records.

The USC 2025 recruiting class has grown in quality, depth, and defensive prowess in recent weeks. Most of the recruiting wins in the past two weeks have been on the defensive side of the ball. USC needs some wins on offense. The Trojans have gained a few of their 2025 players from Florida. Here’s another foray into the Sunshine State for the Men of Troy. They need a more complete 2025 class, and part of that means getting more skill-position help.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire