USC offers four-star cornerback Ben Hanks Jr.

Ben Hanks Jr., a four-star cornerback out of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, has been offered by USC.

Hanks is 58th overall on the 247Sports rating for the 2025 class. He is ranked eighth nationally among cornerbacks. USC competing with Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia

Keep in mind his father Ben Hanks Sr. was a 1995 All-SEC linebacker for the Florida Gators before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, and then making his way to the Detroit Lions .

Hanks (6-foot-1, 160 pounds) has two more high school seasons remaining at Booker T. Washington High School. USC knows that cornerbacks who were not developed well by Alex Grinch and the rest of the Trojans’ defensive coaching staff in previous seasons will be developed well by Doug Belk, D’Anton Lynn, and the rest of the new-look defensive staff Lincoln Riley has put in place for 2024. Player development is a reason why new cornerback prospects have a better chance of thriving if they do choose to come to USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire