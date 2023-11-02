USC offers former No. 1 overall prospect, defensive lineman Antonio Alfano

Antonio Alfano is a former five-star prospect who started his college football career at the University of Alabama. He departed from the program during his freshman season. He has bounced around the college football scene due to personal issues and medical problems.

Alfano has found a new home at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. His recruitment is off the charts right now. He is one of the hottest names in JUCO football.

Over the last several weeks, the New Jersey native’s recruitment has taken off. Alfano has received offers from Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, and now the USC Trojans.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman has 14 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and four sacks in six games this season. He could certainly bring a lot to the table for USC or any other team which is fortunate enough to land him in this recruiting scramble. This is definitely a plot point to keep an eye on in the recruiting world.

Former Alabama EDGE Antonio Alfano continues to rack up P5 offers. The New Jersey native has accumulated offers from LSU, Tennessee, Texas, TCU, and USC. Alfano has overcame a lot during his college career. It is certainly welcoming to see that he is receiving opportunities. pic.twitter.com/YyjPXUUGPd — Brody Smoot (@BrodySmoot) October 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire