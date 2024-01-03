USC offers former five-star LSU offensive tackle Lance Heard

Former five-star offensive tackle Lance Heard is leaving the LSU Tigers and now has an offer from USC.

The top recruit in the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal after one season, per multiple reports.

True freshman offensive tackle Lance Heard played in 12 games for LSU, including one start at right tackle on Oct. 21 against Army.

He did not travel to Tampa with LSU for Monday’s 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound native of Monroe, La., was ranked 15th in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite.

“LSU is expected to return both starting tackles in 2024 as Will Campbell and Emery Jones are not draft-eligible. Heard didn’t have a clear path to start, but losing the highest-rated recruit from the 2023 signing class will certainly hurt.”

A reminder: LSU plays USC in the 2024 season opener in Las Vegas. It would be fascinating if the Trojans can flip an LSU player before meeting the Tigers head to head on the field.

