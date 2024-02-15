USC offers elite two-way prospect Jermaine Bishop Jr., who has a famous relative

A Texas native is being sought by Lincoln Riley and his staff. This is a big-time athlete in a small package, standing at 5-11 and 160 pounds. Sophomore two-way player Jermaine Bishop Jr. has been offered by the USC Trojans.

Bishop, who has the potential to become a top-50 player in the nation, had a breakout sophomore season for Willis High School in Texas, recording five interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. He also carried the ball 26 times for 384 rushing yards with 7 rushing touchdowns to go along with 80 receptions for 1,414 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions.

Bishop was the favorite target of Max Preps and Gatorade National Player of The Year D.J. Lagway, a quarterback who became a Florida Gator five-star signee.

His father, Jermaine Bishop, was a standout athlete for Willis and played at Houston. His cousin, Michael Bishop, was a Kansas State legend at quarterback. The Bishop name put Willis High School on the map, especially when Michael finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1998.

What has the rise to stardom been like for the rising sophomore?

“It’s honestly a dream come true,” Bishop said. “It’s just a blessing for my family and myself. I try to stay humble, keep a good mindset and just be a guy the younger players can look up to.”

Bishop Jr. also holds offers from Arkansas, Houston, Florida, Duke, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.

ATH Jermaine Bishop, Jr.,C/O ‘26,Willis Wildcats(TX) goes in motion pre-snap, once the ball 🏈 is hiked, he gets the handoff end-around & takes it to the crib! Great down field block by WR Debraun Hampton,C/O ‘24 sealing off the last man in the way Touchdown,Jermaine Bishop,Jr! pic.twitter.com/feqVvzvnnI — Mark Russell (@MarkRussellQB) September 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire