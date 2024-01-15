USC offers elite offensive lineman recruit

According to 247Sports, four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola will visit Tennessee on February 3. He also has visits planned to Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas next month as well. USC is taking notice of all this, offering the prospect to try to get in on the action.

247Sports described Babalola this way:

“A fairly nimble, balanced athlete in space who can improve body control when engaged. Field demeanor leans toward the run game, but physical tools suggest elite pass-pro potential. Likely needs time to develop physically and technically in college, but appears to be one of the 2025 class’ highest-ceiling offensive tackle prospects. Projects as an eventual quality high-major starter with physical and athletic profiles that suggest NFL Draft early-round upside.”

Babalola, a four star recruit, is 6-foot-6 and 274 pounds from Overland Park, Kansas. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas. He’s also rated as the No. 20 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

The talented offensive lineman also holds offers from Auburn, Arizona, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Penn State, along several others.

