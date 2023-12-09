USC offers elite Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba in the transfer portal

Junior Clemson Tiger safety and Honorable Mention All-ACC selection Andrew Mukuba announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal.

Mukuba played a big role for the Tigers’ defense in 2023, starting in 10 games and finishing the season with 42 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 6 pass breakups. He made an impact early in his college career, earning freshman All-America honors from most major outlets.

Mukuba was ranked the No. 167 player nationally, the No. 8 safety, and the No. 29 recruit in Texas.

Texas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss are favorites to land the Lone Star State native.

An elite safety from a program with Clemson’s identity and reputation on the defensive side of the ball is a coveted prospect. Clemson, as a program, has struggled in recent seasons, but those struggles have mostly been the product of a diminished offense under quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson’s defense has largely remained strong, so one should not express skepticism about the Tigers’ defense or its main leaders.

This is a high-end portal prospect, and no one should think otherwise.

NEWS: Clemson DB transfer Andrew Mukuba will visit Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, and USC according to @MattConnollyOn3. Mukuba ranks as the No. 1 safety in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings👀https://t.co/xkjRPtiCub pic.twitter.com/gOobqHNZEN — On3 (@On3sports) December 8, 2023

