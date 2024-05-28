USC offers Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford, four-star 2025 lineman

USC football has offered four-star defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford, an Auburn commit from Birmingham at Parker High School.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Crawford is rated the No. 85 overall prospect and the No. 20 defensive lineman in the 247Sports rankings. He is the No. 10 player overall in the state of Alabama for the 2025 class.

Crawford recorded 67 tackles with 17 sacks and seven more tackles for a loss over 14 games last season. He also had two fumbles and had one interception.

Crawford had 60 tackles with 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks as a sophomore in 2022.

The two-time all-state selection would be a huge get for the Trojans and their improving defense. USC has some quality players on defense, but the big concern is depth heading into the Big Ten. The Trojans need to build a defense deep enough that attrition won’t hijack their season.

The Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class is currently No. 4 in the nation, led by five-star Elite 11 finalist and Georgia quarterback Julian Lewis.

🚨POST-GAME INTERVIEW with 4 ⭐️ DT Jourdin Crawford. @Jourdin07 •Crawford was a constant disruption on the LOS & caused problems all game. •Possesses elite size/speed to be a major factor going forward to any program around the country 🚨LOOK AT THIS👀: Crawford named… pic.twitter.com/TEnOt57EVX — Scout Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) September 4, 2023

