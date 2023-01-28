USC offers 4-star 2024 running back Jordan Lyle

Jordan Lyle is on USC’s radar. The Trojans have a loaded and deep running back room for 2023. Lincoln Riley wants to make sure he has quality depth for 2024, when the Trojans move to the Big Ten Conference.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Lyle is a four-star prospect via the 247Sports Composite, the No. 301 overall recruit and the No. 26 running back. He is a three-star prospect for the 247Sports rankings as the No. 58 running back.

Lyle holds offers from major Power Five teams: Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State among others.

The Saint Thomas Aquinas (Florida) four-star prospect rushed for 1,015 yards and 12 TDs on only 91 carries this season. He opened the 2022 season with 170 rushing yards and two scores in a nationally televised ESPN game against St. Joesph’s Prep (Pennsylvania). Aquinas finished 14-0 with a 7A state title.

Lyle is the second recent running back offer for the Trojans along with unranked Arizona running back Christian Clark.

