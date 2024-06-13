USC offers 2027 athlete Cole Crawford

USC has its eyes on an intriguing future prospect. A versatile football player can always help a roster. Consider 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end and linebacker prospect Cole Crawford. He attends Cartersville High School in Georgia. He has been offered by the USC Trojans.

Crawford is one of the top 2027 prospects in baseball and football. He plays catcher and first base for Cartersville High School and is projected to have legitimate potential to become an MLB player. One player on USC football’s 2024 roster is tight end Duce Robinson, who also plays baseball and might include baseball in his future plans.

Crawford has football scholarship offers from USC, Minnesota, Tennessee, UCF, FAU, Louisville, Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

As a freshman, Crawford caught five passes for 79 yards, and had 33 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. While his baseball stats weren’t available, he’s rated by Perfect Game as the No. 3 baseball prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2027 class.

Cole Crawford (‘27 GA) absolutely tees off on this one, hitting it WAY out to CF for a GRAND SLAM. Came off at 98 EV; just ridiculous power on display. @PGSelectFest alum. #SEMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/7y3jisnpNb — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) May 24, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire