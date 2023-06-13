USC offers 2026 Southern California native Deshonne Redeaux

Here is another instance in which USC recruiting owns a long-term trajectory and focus. The Trojans have their eyes on 2026 running back prospect Deshonne Redeaux of Westlake Village, Calif., at Oaks Christian High School. He has officially been offered by the Trojans.

The 5-foot-10 and 180-pound all-purpose back is projected as a four-star player and a top-100 prospect in the class. The back is yet to be ranked on 247Sports; the 2026 class rankings have not been released yet.

The sophomore tailback has already gained 16 offers and counting. Some of those schools include: Michigan State, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington.

Redeaux is a name to keep an eye on for the future of the Trojans. The considerable amount of interest from teams across the country — both within the current Pac-12 footprint and in other parts of the United States — sends a message in and of itself about the perceived value of this particular prospect.

