USC offers 2026 running back Javian Mallory

Javian Mallory is on USC’s radar screen. The 2026 running back had a breakout 2023 season with 1,247 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also added 408 yards and six scores through the air.

Rivals is the only recruiting service that has weighed in on Mallory so far. The running back checks in as a four-star recruit ranked No. 89 in his class. Only four running backs are ranked higher than him.

The 6-foot, 200-pound tailback also holds offers from Marshall, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Georgia along with USC.

We keep talking about USC making it a priority to load up at the running back position, and that’s due in part to the reality that in the Big Ten, with a physical style of play, the Trojans can’t get caught shorthanded in terms of running back depth. They can’t give an extensive amount of carries to any one back. They need to be able to rotate players in and out and keep guys fresh so that no one running back will take too much of a pounding in a rugged and physical conference. USC has to have options at the position, and that’s why this recruitment — like other future running back recruitments — matters to the Trojans.

