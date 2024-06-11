USC offers 2026 four-star defensive lineman Derek Colman-Brusa

USC football recruiting moves forward. The Trojans have offered four-star 2026 Burien (Washington) defensive lineman Derek Colman-Brusa.

The Trojans joined an offer list that features California, Duke, Oregon, BYU, Utah, Washington and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Colman-Brusa is rated the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, the No. 156 overall prospect, and the No. 14 edge rusher in the 247Sports composite.

His older brother Lowen Colman-Brusa is a member of the 2025 class and a three-star recruit as an offensive lineman. The Brusa brothers could be a package deal and both of them have said Washington is an ideal school for them. Washington lost a ton of players from its 2023 roster. The Huskies are about to begin a transitional 2024 season under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch with a number of transfers who accompanied Fisch from the University of Arizona. USC needs to establish itself in the Big Ten Conference and prevent Washington from getting more of a foothold in the conference. USC might not win this recruitment, but it does have to win a larger share of battles.

Derek Colman-Brusa with the double swipe win. If you beat the hands, you beat the man!@ColmanBrusa2026 (6-4½ 245) is a 4⭐️ 2026 EDGE with several D1 offers! #PassRush 📸 @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/qrQhvSiI18 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) May 12, 2024

