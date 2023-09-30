USC offers 2026 edge rusher Dutch Horisk from St. John Bosco

2026 defensive end Dutch Horisk out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower (Calif.) is one of the fastest risers in the 2026 class. He is someone to look out for if you’re a USC Trojan fan.

The sophomore is a workout warrior, constantly lifting weights, and has a maniacal focus on being the best football player he can be.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, the defensive end has offers from Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Louisville, Auburn, Cal, and many more to come.

Horisk is not yet ranked in the 2026 class, but next season he will be a projected top-100 player in both the nation and the state of California.

It is worth noting that St. John Bosco and Horisk have played five games this season. So far this special defensive whirlwind has accumulated 32 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. This would be a premium prospect for USC to bring into the fold.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado, as CU prepares to play USC on Fox Big Noon Saturday.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire