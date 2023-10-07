USC offers 2026 defensive back Markel Ford

USC has extended a new offer to class of 2026 Mesquite (Texas) Horn High School safety Markel Ford. The recruit made the announcement earlier this week.

A total of 12 teams have offered the electric 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore. USC, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, SMU, Baylor, Utah, UTSA, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas State, Grambling State, and Texas Tech have all offered Ford.

Through five games this season Markel Ford has racked up 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and one pass deflection. USC has to be able to win a few recruitments for the nation’s most dynamic defensive players.

