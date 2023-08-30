USC offers 2026 defensive back from IMG Academy

Zechariah Fort is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback in the class of 2026. He is from Bradenton, Florida, where he plays for IMG Academy, one of the country’s consensus top-10 high school football teams.

IMG Academy has produced names such as Nolan Smith, J.J. McCarthy, Kellen Mond, K.J. Osborn, Grant Delpit, K.J. Hamler, Shea Patterson, Ceasar Ruiz, Greg Newsome II and Evan Neal.

Back to Zechariah Fort. The Florida native holds over 20 scholarship offers in his recruitment from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah and West Virginia, among others. He was offered by the Trojans last month.

Fort is a strong tackler with positional versatility. He plays both nickel and safety for IMG Academy. The talented class of 2026 prospect quickly closes in on ball carriers and is a big hitter. With Fort being a freshman captain for IMG, it’ll be fun to see how he develops over the remainder of his high school career.

Offers thus far for C/O 2026, Elite 4-Star Safety Zech Fort (@ZechariahFort)! The 5-10, 185 lb S from Bradenton, Florida is regarded as a Top 35 Prospect in his class

(#2 S, #4 FL) He tells me FSU, Alabama, Ohio St, Michigan, Oregon & USC are recruiting him the hardest 👀… pic.twitter.com/1S3UqZkfZ7 — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) August 25, 2023

