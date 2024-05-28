USC offers 2026 Alabama-based four-star defensive lineman

The USC Trojans have offered Vodney Cleveland, a four-star offensive and defensive lineman from the 2026 class. This is a notable recruiting foray for a program which needs all the line-play additions it can get. Vodney Cleveland is a 6-foot-3, 305-pound, four-star lineman from Prattville, Alabama, where he plays for Prattville High School.

Cleveland had 19 tackles with a tackle for a loss in seven games as a sophomore in 2023.

Cleveland has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and Mississippi State among many others.

He is ranked as the the No. 12 DL, the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama, and the No. 107 player in the nation overall. He would bring a lot to the table for USC if he leaves the South and comes to Los Angeles.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Harris, but Auburn is a 64% favorite to land him per On3.

Alabama 2026 State Rankings – No. 6 Vodney Cleveland – DT Prattville HS (Ala.) Cleveland saw his recruitment get intense this spring with offers from #Miami, #USC & #Floridahttps://t.co/Au2H31qAvr pic.twitter.com/VYn1jHc3eR — Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) March 22, 2024

