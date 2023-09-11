USC offers 2025 Virginia safety Remington Moss

Remington Moss is making a name for himself. The class of 2025 defensive back from Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael the Archangel made an early decision and committed to Wisconsin early last month. However, that didn’t stop USC from offering the safety.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder totaled 18 pass break-ups, 5 interceptions and 2 sacks in his sophomore season last year.

Moss has other offers from Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Duke, Michigan State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, among many others.

Wisconsin’s program holds a special place for Moss. His cousin, Brent Moss, played running back for the Badgers and was the MVP of the 1994 Rose Bowl, rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-16 win over UCLA. Brent Moss died last November at age 50.

It seems that Remington Moss wants to go to Wisconsin. Maybe USC can create the idea that Moss could go to a different Big Ten school, one on the West Coast with a different way of playing offense.

