USC offers 2025 tight end Linkon Cure

USC continues to look for tight end depth. Goodland High School (Kansas) Class of 2025 tight end Linkon Cure took to social media to announce he has received a scholarship offer from USC. Tight ends coach Zach Hanson was the man to extend Cure his offer.

Cure is the nation’s No. 3-rated tight end and No. 36 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports,

He said the following: “I’ll go to some junior days and after I make that top list, those coaches will probably start contacting me more and I’ll start figuring out some more stuff about their school and stuff like that. I still need to figure out my major. I’ll probably narrow it down even more in the next couple of months after that.” per Irish Sports Daily.

Cure will likely take some official visits and hopes to have a decision before the summer.

Cure has offers from Auburn, Kansas, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Nebraska, Missouri, Duke, and Oregon to name a few.

After a great conversation with @CoachZachHanson, I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California!! @goodlandAD @CoachMoshier43 pic.twitter.com/8bFwUmhgzH — Linkon Cure (@CureLinkon) January 8, 2024

