USC offers 2025 three-star lineman

USC continues to make forays on the recruiting trail. Consider 2025 three- star offensive lineman Jackson Lloyd from Carmel (California). He has received an offer from USC.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Lloyd has 10 scholarship offers, one of the more recent coming this past week from the University of Southern California.

Lloyd also holds offers from Washington, Stephen F. Austin, New Mexico, Wyoming, UCLA, Oregon State, California, San Diego State, San Jose State and Nevada.

The California native is ranked No. 411 in the nation, 32nd at his position, and 35th in the state of California.

Strengths

Effective use of arm length to redirect second-level targets

Fits into initial blocks with some pop

Puts in effort to improve positioning and secure the block

Decent upper body power to corral defender’s edge

Weaknesses

Body composition is below par

Narrow through his back and shoulders

Tall tackle who plays upright much of the time

Sluggish on his moves

USC needs elite offensive linemen in the Big Ten. This is one prospect the Trojans would love to have.

After a great phone call with @Coach_Henson, I am extremely blessed to receive my 8th Division 1 offer from the University of Southern California! Thank you @uscfb for this opportunity! @BrandonHuffman @CarmelFootball @PadreSports #AGTG pic.twitter.com/AdKU4lpHYS — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloyd77) November 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire