USC offers 2025 star linebacker Christian Gass, a riser in his class

Eastside High School (Covington, Georgia) edge prospect Christian Gass has received his first Power Five offer from USC.

The long, athletic outside linebacker is 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds. Gass is a promising junior defender who is coming off a giant 2023 season for the Eastside Eagles this past season. Gass made 62 tackles and 11 TFLs in addition to two sacks.

As a prospect, Gass is an explosive pass rusher off the edge who knows how to make a big play in the backfield. Due to his frame and initial burst, the Covington native has seen his recruitment take off recently. He has earned new offers from Georgia, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech, among others. No longer an “underrated” player, Gass has the chance to quickly rise in the state rankings in the 2025 class.

USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn would love to be able to work with a player who has such noticeable upside and is rapidly evolving at the high school level.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire