USC offers 2025 Peach State athlete Darrell ‘Duke’ Johnson

USC offered Eastman (Georgia) Dodge County 2025 athlete Darrell Johnson this summer. Things are heating up with the Trojans. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Johnson, who goes by the nickname of Duke, has played multiple positions all over the gridiron in high school.

Johnson plays quarterback for Dodge County but has also played tight end, wide receiver, running back, safety, and also starts on defense at cornerback.

Johnson ran for for a team-high 686 yards on 98 carries in five games in 2022 while throwing for 143 yards on 42 attempts. He was also credited with three catches for 33 yards, 15 tackles and 4 pass break-ups in his sophomore season.

The Georgia native holds offers from Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Duke, Auburn and Alabama, and has many more to come.

USC continues to throw its hat into the ring for top recruits in SEC states and locales. The Trojans are active in a number of recruitments in the states of Georgia and Florida, and they are also involved in recruiting battles in Tennessee and Alabama as well.

