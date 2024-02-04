USC offers 2025 offensive line standout Jack Lange

USC is pursuing a standout offensive tackle. Class of 2025 Eureka (Missouri) High School prospect Jack Lange has been offered by USC. The Trojans are trying to beef up their offensive line as they move to the Big Ten.

Lange has listed other schools like Arkansas, Illinois, Notre Dame, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Michigan, Kansas State, Washington and Kansas as top schools that have offered him and he has plenty more to come.

“I’m going to try and commit by the end of the summer or by the first signing day at the latest,” said Lange. “It really depends how the process plays out. I’m open to it all.”

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound Lange is the No. 184 overall prospect and No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 2 recruit in the state of Missouri.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire