USC offers 2025 Lakeland (FL) safety Keon Young

Keon Young, a three-star safety, has picked up an offer from USC, even though five days ago he committed to USF to stay home in Florida.

Young, out of Lakeland High School, is six feet tall and weighs in at 171 pounds.

Young had 41 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions last season at Auburndale High School before transferring to Lakeland for his junior season.

Young is ranked as the 27th-best safety in the nation and the 58th-best player in the state of Florida in the 2025 class.

Others offers for Young include: USC, Oregon State, FIU, Florida Atlantic, South Carolina and Western Kentucky.

USC has made it clear that it wants to recruit heavily in the state of Florida. The Trojans have secured commitments from multiple Florida-based recruits in the 2024 class, safety Jarvis Boatwright and offensive lineman Jason Zandamela. USC wants to continue to plant a flag in the Sunshine State and capitalize on its Big Ten identity with recruits across the country.

