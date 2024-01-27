USC offers 2025 four-star interior offensive lineman

Class of 2025 offensive lineman Connor Carty earned an offer from the USC Trojans.

Connor Carty is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound, four-star interior offensive lineman from Prosper, Texas, where he plays for Prosper High School. The Prosper Eagles finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to North Crowley in the third round of the playoffs.

Carty added the USC offer to previous offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Penn State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Duke, LSU, Pittsburgh and Utah.

Scouting Report:

Within his frame, Carty is an exceptional short-area athlete, who projects well to the power five level football. He’s a superb lateral mover who can match rushers across the apex with quick, efficient shuffle steps. He’s explosive off the snap, getting out of his stance very quickly, and can quickly wall off defenders with his athleticism, width, and strength. He also brings great range as a moving blocker in space inside.

#AGTG What a day! After a great conversation with @Coach_Henson

I am honored and blessed to say I have received an Offer from the University of Southern California!! #FightOn #TheShip pic.twitter.com/LfzpKoSr0l — Connor Carty (@ConnorCarty_) January 24, 2024

