USC offers 2025 four-star linebacker from Alabama

Eric Winters is a coveted 2025 prospect. The four-star athlete from Enterprise (Ala.) High School has been offered by USC.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior is a hybrid linebacker and safety who posted 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery he returned 72 yards for a touchdown last season.

Winters is the No. 106 overall player, the No. 9 safety, and the No. 4 linebacker in the On3 industry rankings. He is also the No. 9 player from Alabama in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Alabama native also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, Lousivlle and Tennessee.

On 3 gives Auburn a 93.4% chance to land Winters. That’s according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Everyone in the country is wondering how much the firing of Alex Grinch will improve USC’s odds of landing various high-profile defensive prospects. That’s one part of the puzzle. The next part is the hire of the new defensive coordinator. How much will that hire move the needle in (or away from?) the Trojans as the offseason comes that much closer?

We will soon find out.

Enterprise 2025 4-Star ATH Eric Winters @eric_winters5 was a top performer Sunday at the @ALLGASATHLETES Showcase. Winters’ versatility is off the charts. He has head-turning athleticism. pic.twitter.com/VPAXKVVdRP — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) July 24, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire