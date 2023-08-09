USC offers 2025 four-star DL Antonio Coleman

Four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman revealed via Twitter that he received an offer from the Trojans.

“Big Tony” Coleman is rated the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Alabama, according to the 247Sports composite.

Coleman is a four-star defensive lineman out of Saraland High School in Alabama. He has Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Oklahoma and Texas as his early favorites. He plans to commit in August.

The four-star defensive lineman is a 2025 recruit listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds. He is quick off the football and can disrupt plays early in their development. Coleman is also a relentless pass rusher when quarterbacks drop back.

USC can’t expect to regularly win recruiting battles in the Deep South for top prospects, but it can certainly make its presence known. The Trojans have to know that if they can make the College Football Playoff and rise to a higher level, these recruiting competitions will become progressively better for the Men of Troy. Proof of concept means everything.

