USC offers 2025 four-star athlete and receiver Kelshaun Johnson

This past week, the USC Trojans extended an offer to Class of 2025 four-star athlete Kelshaun Johnson. At the college level Johnson is expected to play the wide receiver position.

The offer is the 16th for Johnson, who is out of Hitchcock, Texas. Johnson is ranked as a four-star prospect by both On3 and Rivals while 247Sports ranks the Texas native as a high three-star prospect.

247Sports national scouting director Gabe Brooks offered this assessment:

“Multi-phase playmaker at the Texas 3A level. Slight frame but plays with wiry strength. Versatile prospect who could play receiver or in the secondary. Very well may be too good with the ball in his hands to keep him away from offense. Flashes twitchy, creative run-after-catch ability with sudden redirecting explosion. Good get-off at the line coupled with impressive acceleration. Simply faster than his foes at the TXHSFB small-school level. Owns strong multi-sport context with basketball experience and sub-11.00 100-meter speed.”

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster is ranked No. 193 nationally, the eighth-best athlete in his class, and the 28th-best player in the state of Texas.

Johnson also has offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Houston, Oregon, Texas, Auburn, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

On3 Industry Ranking 4-star jet fast WR @kelshaunj8 has USC, Texas, Penn State and Texas Tech in pursuit … On3 got the latest from the Houston area speedster Tuesday night:https://t.co/nVQLodJy2W — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) December 13, 2023

