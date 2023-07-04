When will USC offer Elijah Griffin?

Georgia has become one of the hotbeds in high school football recruiting. That hasn’t changed with the 2025 cycle.

USC has not yet offered Elijah Griffin, but the top player in the state of Georgia is on the Trojans’ radar and is expected to be offered soon.

Griffin, from Savannah Christian Prep in Savannah, Ga., is ranked the nation’s best overall prospect as a strongside defensive end by Rivals.com. He is also a five-star, top-5 prospect for ESPN (5) and 247Sports (2).

The 6-foot-3.5, 270-pound defensive lineman made 82 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks during his sophomore campaign. He had 69 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries, and 3.5 sacks as a freshman.

There are currently no crystal ball projections for Griffin, but the South Carolina Gamecocks are a 34% favorite to land him per On3. LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Florida State and Notre Dame are right on the outside looking in.

🎙️Rankings Podcast🎙️ Why did ELIJAH GRIFFIN remain the No.1 overall player in the class?@RivalsFriedman, @AdamGorney and @JohnGarcia_Jr break down the #Rivals250 release AND the biggest news out of the rankings update👇 🔴 https://t.co/iCte3n1uiL 📖 https://t.co/4CRM7uGR7f pic.twitter.com/EWtBYxXsS3 — Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2023

