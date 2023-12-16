USC offensive tackle Michael Tarquin enters the transfer portal

The transfer portal continues to work overtime, with hundreds upon hundreds of players jumping into the portal and looking for a fresh start in their collegiate playing careers. Another USC Trojan has entered the portal, and this one will get a lot of people talking.

Offensive tackle Michael Tarquin, who transferred to USC last year from the University of Florida and played for the Trojans in 2023, is now transferring out of the program. He has hit the portal, which creates fresh questions for USC’s offensive line.

Tarquin did not have an especially strong season for USC. On one hand, his departure means the Trojans are losing a senior who would have provided experience up front in 2024 in the Big Ten. On the other hand, Tarquin wasn’t an elite performer for the Trojans, so one could make the argument that his departure — while temporarily reducing the amount of depth USC has on its offensive line — could pave the way for an upgrade.

All USC fans can agree on this much: Regardless of the portal, USC offensive line coach Josh Henson has to start landing some five-star recruits on the trail.

