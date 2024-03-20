USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim talks about the move to center

The big news at USC football this week is that Jonah Monheim is shifting along the offensive line to the center position.

On Tuesday at the start of spring football practice, Monheim told 247Sports about the move:

“I’ve had interest in playing inside in the past,” Monheim said. “And obviously, (the coaches are) always just trying to get the best group of guys on the field that they can. However that works at center, guard or tackle, and I’ve just been for whatever we need to do for whatever’s best for the group.

“Center’s good. Everything’s just got to be a little quicker, a little faster, a lot tighter. You don’t have as much space as you do at tackle. That’s physically, and then mentally obviously making a lot of calls, quarterbacking the o-line there up front.”

Stay with Trojans Wire for more on spring football, with staff writer Tim Prangley covering some of the practice sessions in the coming days and weeks.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire