USC offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace appreciates coach Josh Henson

The USC Trojan football team is back at the forefront of the college sports conversation, with college basketball season over and the USC spring game coming up.

After a tough loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, the Trojans are going to be back with a vengeance and their eyes set on a College Football Playoff trip.

One player who should see some run is offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace. With Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon heading to the pros, Lovelace is a player to watch. He raved about the chemistry of the offensive line group and position coach Josh Henson (h/t R.J. Abeytia of 247Sports).

“Physicality, communication, IQ and then versatility with being able to swap around. You’re not a one-trick pony in this game. So those are his core foundations that he kind of leads all the time,” Lovelace said about Henson. “I think that’s what helps us succeed so much and in our teachings and learning on the field.”

The Trojans’ offensive line will see some changes, but having Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback helps.

However, the defense was one of the biggest concerns this past season (if not the biggest). Lovelace is optimistic about the defense’s play so far in practice.

“There’s some elite guys that are in here that are stepping up at different levels. They brought in new guys and guys that are making strides. There’s definitely more physicality at the line of scrimmage. Whether it also be from backers to not just the front like the d-line. Linebackers coming in there, they’re thumpin’ too.”

So far so good. If the Trojans’ defense can take a step forward, this team can make some major noise in 2023.

Former USC defensive coordinator Dick Coury dies at 91

