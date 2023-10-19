USC offensive line positions are still uncertain heading into Utah game

This is not good news for USC.

Trojan offensive line coach Josh Henson told reporters that offensive line spots are up for grabs heading into the Utah game on Saturday.

Early in the season, the frequent rotations of players offered a sensible way to give a lot of players some needed work and give the coaching staff a chance to evaluate many different players and line combinations. It made sense to use many rotations.

However, in late September, the rotations needed to tighten and become less fluid. USC needed to settle on a starting offensive line which could step up and play well against Notre Dame, then Utah, then Washington and Oregon.

USC hasn’t settled on a clear-cut starting offensive line in which the best linemen have obviously separated themselves from the backups.

What does that say? Most people would think that no starting five has separated itself from the backups. In other words, USC just doesn’t have a strong group of starting offensive linemen, with Jonah Monheim being the one exception.

That’s not what USC fans expected at the start of the season.

#USC OL coach Josh Henson on evaluating personnel changes: “Every spot is up for debate. I would say at this point, the one guy that’s played really, really solid would be left tackle and (Jonah) Monheim. Other than that, we’ve probably talked position moves at every spot.” pic.twitter.com/CFzjX7K0iQ — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) October 19, 2023

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

