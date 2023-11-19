USC offensive line coach Josh Henson comes under fire after UCLA bullies Trojans

The collapse of USC football this season, made complete with a blowout loss to UCLA on Saturday, is leading USC fans to ask all sorts of questions — appropriate questions — about this coaching staff.

Was there a single assistant coach who performed well this season? If you asked USC fans, the one assistant coach who did a reasonably good job — though not great — is defensive line coach Shaun Nua. That is primarily because Bear Alexander really did live up to the billing. He played hard and well for the vast majority of the season. He was a defensive transfer who gave the Trojans real production instead of being a bust.

He was the exception, not the rule, as was Nua on this coaching staff.

Most position coaches struck out this year, as did the transfers the coaching staff brought to USC.

One coach who had a very bad year, magnified by this no-show against UCLA, was offensive line coach Josh Henson. His offensive line transfers did not show up. He didn’t maintain the high standards set by last year’s offensive line with Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, and Bobby Haskins.

USC fans were right to skewer Henson during and after the Trojans’ brutal loss. This is another assistant coach whose job should not be safe. Let’s go into the details here:

REASONABLE ANALYSIS

USC needs to drive Josh Henson out to LAX and tarmac him! — CR Smith (@CSC96_) November 18, 2023

UGLY SCENE

Josh Henson is a bum too — La Sports Fan For Life (@RaiderMatt5204) November 18, 2023

THEY ARE

josh henson’s offensive line has gotten progressively worse. they are so lost — 7️⃣ (@SevenCostanzaa) November 18, 2023

HERE WE ARE

We're going to have a Josh Henson conversation, too. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

ASSISTANT COACHES FAILED

Donte Williams sucks !! Nua sucks ! Roy manning sucks ! Brian Odom sucks ! All losers ! Josh Henson sucks ! Zach H the tE coach sucks #FightOn✌🏻 — La Sports Fan For Life (@RaiderMatt5204) November 18, 2023

RAG-DOLLED

Bennie Wylie is the guy who has to be fired. Josh Henson is not doing himself any favors today. USC O-line is getting rag-dolled by UCLA. https://t.co/PbJn1aM7Jq — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

SOFT

Dominated in the trenches against UCLA DEs. USC OL was bullied. USC OL is not small, but they are soft — ✌B.Miller✌ (@b_191bmiller) November 19, 2023

CALEB GOT NO HELP

Worse OL in usc history.

Worse defense in USC history.

Slow WR this year. No separation.

Fight on USC! — hbtrojan (@hbtrojan92647) November 19, 2023

BASIC FACTS

USC's 2 RB's ran 14 times for 23 yards, plus a fumble that was returned for a backbreaking TD. The ground game got blown up and embarrassed today. Last season's OL was much more physical and played a lot cleaner across the board. Trojans need to get back to that in 2024. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 19, 2023

A BUTT-KICKING

Most disappointing things about this game: 1) UCLA was so much tougher than USC, both mentally and physically

2) Defense couldn't bother itself with stopping the worst O in the conference;

3) OL looked intimidated

4) Special teams sucked AGAIN

5) Our amazing QB got no help. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 18, 2023

MISMATCH

UCLA has no DTs. USC OL was bullied by DEs — ✌B.Miller✌ (@b_191bmiller) November 18, 2023

ACRONYMS ARE AWFUL

THE OFFENSIVE LINE WAS TRASHED BY UCLA

USC OL is trash!!! Defense is trash!!! Just Win today to cap off a terrible season and to end the tweet FUCLA!! — Lightzout562🐼 (@LightzOut562) November 18, 2023

OUTPLAYED

Is USC's OL the worst in the nation? 🤮 Credit to UCLA, playing harder. — JAC (@GeorgeCasillas4) November 18, 2023

LINE PLAY IS WHERE IT STARTS

I really hope USC spends all of its NIL capital on OL and DL for next year. — Trojan/Wolverine (@TrojanWolverine) November 18, 2023

THE CHORUS GROWS

Oh ok. So Josh Henson should be fired too. — 🔻Lyndon Bean Johnson 🔻 (@Don___Cheeto00) October 28, 2023

