USC offense and Caleb Williams once again suffer from inconsistency in bitter defeat

This bizarre and failed season at USC has taken a dramatic turn over the past two weeks. It’s not as though everything was fine when the Trojans were 6-0 — we told you they weren’t — but even with all of the various limitations on this offense, we simply didn’t expect Caleb Williams to make game-deciding negative plays against Notre Dame and Utah.

Against Notre Dame, Caleb threw three first-half interceptions which plainly cost the Trojans the game.

Against Utah, Caleb missed a number of throws to open receivers which would have sustained drives. He didn’t commit the huge turnovers from a week earlier against Notre Dame, but his fumble — which he recovered — late in the fourth quarter cost USC a potential touchdown and a chance to tie the score at 31-31 with a 2-point play.

USC’s offensive line was better against Utah than it was versus Notre Dame, but the pieces didn’t fit after two early touchdown drives. USC was perfect on its opening pair of possessions, but then we saw the inconsistency which has defined this offense through eight games.

Here are reactions to another up-and-down night for the Trojans, part of a crushing loss which puts their Pac-12 title hopes on life support:

CHANGES

If this stands, Michael Tarquin has been relegated to backup duty. He’d been replaced each of the last two games by Mason Murphy https://t.co/TXn2T4xcSV — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 21, 2023

TWEAK

Jarrett Kingston just pulled and pushed RB Austin Jones forward for a first down. That's how our new RT needs to play tonight. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) October 22, 2023

RESPONSIVENESS

USC’s offensive line got a stern talking to during the week of practice. Great response early. — Julian Lopez (@juliansdayoff22) October 22, 2023

LLOYD FOR SIX

BIG PLAY

What a throw by USC’s Caleb Williams and a catch by Tahj Washington. 51 yard pass and catch pic.twitter.com/T3QZIPht8c — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) October 22, 2023

CAN'T MISS THESE -- WIDE OPEN

Makai Lemon and Duce Robinson were both in on that incomplete pass on third down. Caleb Williams and Robinson didn't appear to be on the same page. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) October 22, 2023

GOOD NEWS

Receivers are actually getting open tonight. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

NOT SO GOOD NEWS

But Caleb is not hitting enough throws. https://t.co/3laJAfr78i — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

PASS INTERFERENCE NOT CALLED

Wow. Tahj catches that long ball if the DB doesn't reach up and hit his arm. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) October 22, 2023

PASSING GAME HAS TO BE BETTER

Bad football by both teams right now. USC missing open throws, Utah squandering promising drives. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

FIRST DRIVE OF THE SECOND HALF

Two USC receivers almost run into each other, throwing off the timing on 3rd and 5. It's Week 8 of the season. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

UNDENIABLE BUT SHOCKING

What a bizarre pair of weeks for a Heisman Trophy-winning college football player. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

COMPLETELY UNEXPECTED

Caleb Williams is making game-losing plays, not game-winning plays. Jarring in the extreme. https://t.co/Foi9R1fIjT — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

ALSO THIS

People are going to rip me for this, but … Caleb should have taken a knee at the 2-yard line. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 22, 2023

