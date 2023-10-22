Advertisement

USC offense and Caleb Williams once again suffer from inconsistency in bitter defeat

This bizarre and failed season at USC has taken a dramatic turn over the past two weeks. It’s not as though everything was fine when the Trojans were 6-0 — we told you they weren’t — but even with all of the various limitations on this offense, we simply didn’t expect Caleb Williams to make game-deciding negative plays against Notre Dame and Utah.

Against Notre Dame, Caleb threw three first-half interceptions which plainly cost the Trojans the game.

Against Utah, Caleb missed a number of throws to open receivers which would have sustained drives. He didn’t commit the huge turnovers from a week earlier against Notre Dame, but his fumble — which he recovered — late in the fourth quarter cost USC a potential touchdown and a chance to tie the score at 31-31 with a 2-point play.

USC’s offensive line was better against Utah than it was versus Notre Dame, but the pieces didn’t fit after two early touchdown drives. USC was perfect on its opening pair of possessions, but then we saw the inconsistency which has defined this offense through eight games.

Here are reactions to another up-and-down night for the Trojans, part of a crushing loss which puts their Pac-12 title hopes on life support:

