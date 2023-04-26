USC-Notre Dame QB confrontation remains unchanged heading into summer

We all thought that when spring ball began, USC and Notre Dame would be established at quarterback. That is the reality at the end of spring ball, though a plot twist occurred at Notre Dame.

Yes, Sam Hartman will oppose Caleb Williams this fall when the Irish host the Trojans. That was expected. However, the Notre Dame quarterback battle was more contentious than many thought it would be.

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner gave Hartman a run in the spring before Hartman made a statement and solidified his hold on the job.

Now it appears that Buchner wants to see what is possible for his collegiate career, entering the transfer portal to pursue a new opportunity.

Buchner appeared in 13 games for the Fighting Irish. That includes three starts made in the 2022 season.

For his high school football career, the La Jolla (Calif.) native completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 949 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 459 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

The former four-star quarterback did leave the door open to a possible return after exploring options.

If Buchner ends up returning to Notre Dame, he would continue to battle Sam Hartman for the starting job.

Hartman transferred to Notre Dame as the ACC career leader in touchdown passes with 110 in five seasons at Wake Forest. He is second in ACC history with 12,967 career passing yards.

Coming out of high school, Buchner held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn, San Diego State, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State and Yale. Buchner’s high school offensive coordinator, Danny Mitchell, is currently coaching at UAB.

Sources: Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He enters with a willingness to return to Notre Dame if he doesn’t like the available options. pic.twitter.com/dT4V7Mm38y — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 25, 2023

