Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview USC's Week 7 trip to No. 9 Notre Dame in this year's rekindling of the Trojans' non-conference rivalry. Quarterback Kedon Slovis is slated to start in his return from an injury he sustained in the Trojans' Week 4 game against Utah. USC will be looking for its first win in South Bend since 2011, and its second win against a top 10 team this season.

