USC and Notre Dame have both been poorly coached in 2023

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are connected this season in a very specific way, and it’s not good. It’s actually very humiliating.

You will recall, as Fighting Irish Wire pointed out, that Notre Dame had 10 men on the field for the final play of the game against Ohio State.

Guess what? USC was caught with 10 men on the field for two crucial fourth-quarter plays against Arizona.

Yes, Lincoln Riley was able to call timeout, but the lack of preparation remains for all the world to see.

Riley and Marcus Freeman have simply not gotten their guys to play to their potential or be as organized as they should be. Both men will need to be better on Saturday.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

#USC twice got caught with only 10 men on the field on CRUCIAL fourth-quarter plays against #Arizona. Play 1: Lincoln Riley rushing to call timeout on UofA fourth-and-goal snap.

Play 2: Trojans unprepared as play clock winds down before Wildcats attempt potential go-ahead FG. pic.twitter.com/40FHsNnbtW — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 9, 2023

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire