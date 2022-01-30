USC not a two-foot putt for Caleb Williams?

It seemed like it was a foregone conclusion that when former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal that a commitment to the Trojans from former Oklahoma signal caller Caleb Williams wouldn’t be far behind. The world still awaits where Williams will end up going and despite USC still being the favorite, Wisconsin is emerging as seemingly a somewhat realistic possibility.

I feel safe in speaking for most Notre Dame fans in offering a “Yes, please!” to that report.

As for Dart, the former Trojans quarterback is headed to Ole Miss along with former USC tight end Michael Trigg. Both were starters on USC’s offense last season.

This is certainly an interesting twist to who plays quarterback at USC next season. It felt like it would certainly be Williams as soon as he announced he was entering the transfer portal but each day that goes on it keeps that sense of wonder alive.

To me it still feels like a long shot that Wisconsin lands Williams but each day that goes by has to leave more and more wonder in the mind of Lincoln Riley and the folks at USC.

Related:

Notre Dame-USC: Fun rivalry facts

Notre Dame-USC rivalry – the best of the worst