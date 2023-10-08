USC is no longer the Pac-12’s top dog in the US LBM Coaches Poll

All it took was a three-overtime loss to Arizona at home to nearly knock USC out of the Top 10 of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Trojans escaped with their lives in the Coliseum with a 43-41 victory over the Wildcats and unlike Mario Cristobal, the coaches are paying attention.

Now it’s Washington and Oregon who lead the way in the poll, even though both teams had a bye this past week. The showdown between these two teams this week should be a great game with the winner perhaps moving into the Top 5.

Oregon State made a leap with its 52-40 win at Cal and UCLA moved back into the poll with its upset victory over Washington State.

Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,597 (61) – 2 Michigan 6-0 1,512 (0) – 3 Ohio State 5-0 1,443 (2) – 4 Florida State 5-0 1,411 +1 5 Penn State 5-0 1,300 +1 6 Washington 5-0 1,246 (1) +2 7 Oklahoma 5-0 1,200 +5 8 Oregon 5-0 1,168 +1 9 Southern California 6-0 1,121 -2 10 Alabama 5-1 1,025 – 11 Texas 5-1 982 -7 12 North Carolina 5-0 912 +1 13 Ole Miss 5-1 762 +2 14 Oregon Sate 5-1 713 +2 15 Louisville 6-0 651 +10 16 Utah 4-1 600 +3 17 Tennessee 4-1 587 +1 18 Duke 4-1 451 +3 19 Washington State 4-1 370 -5 20 LSU 4-2 355 +3 21 Notre Dame 5-2 324 -10 22 UCLA 4-1 276 +8 23 Kentucky 5-1 159 -3 24 Kansas 5-1 120 +10 25 Missouri 5-1 78 -3

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

