USC is No. 7 in new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 8 in the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans defeated Fresno State, 45-17, on Saturday. They moved to 3-0 on the season. USC faces real concerns about its offensive line, given the injuries it has at left tackle. Courtland Ford will probably be able to play against Oregon State this upcoming week, but he and Bobby Haskins will be at less than 100-percent health. If they are ineffective, Caleb Williams will have to deal with backside pressure, which — as we saw against Fresno State — can disrupt the Trojans’ passing attack.

The bottom line about this week’s upcoming game against Oregon State is this: If USC wins, it will justify its high ranking. If it loses, legitimate doubts will surround this season and what it can realistically achieve. Oregon State (Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. Pacific time, on Pac-12 Network) will give USC its first moment of truth in the Lincoln Riley era.

Here is the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll:

Notre Dame is not in the poll.

Wisconsin is not in the poll.

