USC is No. 7 in new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 8 in the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans defeated Fresno State, 45-17, on Saturday. They moved to 3-0 on the season. USC faces real concerns about its offensive line, given the injuries it has at left tackle. Courtland Ford will probably be able to play against Oregon State this upcoming week, but he and Bobby Haskins will be at less than 100-percent health. If they are ineffective, Caleb Williams will have to deal with backside pressure, which — as we saw against Fresno State — can disrupt the Trojans’ passing attack.

The bottom line about this week’s upcoming game against Oregon State is this: If USC wins, it will justify its high ranking. If it loses, legitimate doubts will surround this season and what it can realistically achieve. Oregon State (Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. Pacific time, on Pac-12 Network) will give USC its first moment of truth in the Lincoln Riley era.

Here is the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll:

  1. Georgia

  2. Alabama

  3. Ohio State

  4. Michigan

  5. Clemson

  6. Oklahoma

  7. USC

  8. Oklahoma State

  9. Kentucky

  10. Arkansas

  11. N.C. State

  12. Tennessee

  13. Ole Miss

  14. Utah

  15. Penn State

  16. Wake Forest

  17. Baylor

  18. Oregon

  19. Texas

  20. Texas A&M

  21. Michigan State

  22. Florida

  23. BYU

  24. Washington

  25. Miami

Notre Dame is not in the poll.

Wisconsin is not in the poll.

