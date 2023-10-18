USC is No. 21 in preseason USA TODAY Sports women’s basketball coaches poll

With the new season approaching, the preseason top 25 polls were released on Tuesday. The USC Trojans landed in both of them. USC is No. 21 in the preseason edition of the USA TODAY Sports women’s basketball coaches poll.

College basketball season is almost here, and the Trojans have a lot of talent in both men’s and women’s basketball. Both teams made the NCAA Tournament last March, although both teams lost in the first round.

The Trojans are one of five Pac-12 teams to make the preseason poll, with the others being Utah, UCLA, Stanford, and Colorado.

There is a lot of hype for the women’s team once again, and being ranked to start the season is certainly a good sign.

The women’s team came in at No. 21 in the poll. Here are the full results of the poll:

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire