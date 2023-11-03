USC’s narrow win over Arizona remains the best win of the Trojans’ season

If USC’s loss to Utah keeps getting worse, the triple-overtime victory over Arizon continues to look better and better as the season moves along.

Arizona continues to show it is for real. The Wildcats have become a different team ever since Noah Fifita replaced Jayden de Laura as the team’s starting quarterback. Arizona is on the outside looking in as far as the Pac-12 title chase is concerned, but one can make the argument that the Cats have played like the third-best team in the conference since Fifita came aboard.

We asked our Pac-12 football panel: “How surprised were you by Arizona beating Oregon State?”

Matt Zemek: Not at all. Arizona was for real when it won by 38 on the road in Pullman against Washington State. This team is the truth.

Zachary Neel: I wasn’t surprised that Arizona beat Oregon State, but I was surprised that the reason was largely because of a terrible coaching call from Jonathan Smith, who I think is one of the best coaches in the Pac-12. The Beavers are good, and the Wildcats are good. Arizona had the better coach on Saturday, which was surprising.

Matt Wadleigh: Not too surprised. Arizona has done well, and Oregon State’s Cinderella story is coming to an end.

